Health alert connected to blue-green algal toxins lifted from Maximo Park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County lifted the health alert issued back in July connected to a harmful blue-green algal toxin found in Maximo Park.

The toxins were originally located at Sunshine Skyway Lane and Pinellas Point Drive S. in St. Petersburg. But after follow-up samples were taken, none of the toxins were detected.

The public is now allowed to go back to their water-related activities, but the health department says, "It is important that the public exercise caution and good judgment."

Blue-green algae blooms are able to move around or subside before reappearing. While blue-green algae is naturally-occurring and frequently found in Florida, the bacteria can accumulate rapidly and lead to floating smelly mats and water that changes color. Blooms are more frequently found in the warmer summer months. They can threaten the health of people and pets.

If they do come back, residents and visitors are told to avoid contact with the water.

To check out the latest sample results, click here. People can report symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center.

