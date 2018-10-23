The City of St. Petersburg is looking to make its residents a little healthier with its new initiative.

Through nutrition programs, fitness opportunities and health screenings, Healthy St. Pete aims to make a healthy lifestyle attainable for everyone.

The best part: Most opportunities cost little to nothing and are brought right to the people.

"We're doing everything we can to make the healthy choice, the easiest choice," Deputy Mayor Dr. Kanika Tomalin said.

Healthy St. Pete initiatives around town

10 outdoor fitness zones: To help you get started, free professional trainers will be at designated workout zones every last Tuesday of the month.

Fitness in the park: Free fitness classes at different locations every Saturday with different types of workouts to fit every interest.

Get healthy: Family cooking classes, budgeting and financial wellness learning opportunities, health screenings and immunizations are also offered through Healthy St. Pete.

More information and schedules of programs at Healthy St. Pete's website.

