PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Let's get a child's school year set off on the right foot with a brand new pair of shoes!

Babycycle's 3rd annual "Kicks 4 Kids" school drive is ongoing now through Aug. 2, with the goal of collecting 150 pairs of new shoes for kids in need.

The students are selected by agencies that partner with Babycycle, focusing on families who are largely unable to provide new shoes for their children, even as these students grow.

“Giving that child the self-confidence and the excitement of going to school with their new shoes. I mean, it’s so exciting, every year, at the beginning of the school year, to have new shoes, a new outfit. You know, your first day of school outfit. And it just makes them feel so good and proud to be going to school with those new shoes,” explained Jenny Morris, a volunteer with Babycycle.

“Because some of them could not go to pre-school, or regular school, or they would not be dressed as appropriately as they should be.”

Anyone who is interested in sponsoring a child is asked to contact Jillia Koger at jillia@babycyclefl.org.

