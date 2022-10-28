Clearwater elementary school on closed campus amid search for inmate

Efforts are ongoing to find a person who walked away from the Pinellas Work Release Center, the sheriff's office said.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Staff and students at High Point Elementary School will remain on campus amid a search for an inmate who walked away from a nearby low-custody work release facility.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday afternoon that it is searching for the inmate who left the Pinellas Work Release Center located at 5205 Ulmerton Road in Clearwater.

The school is about a five-minute drive away.

In the meantime, the school has been placed on a closed campus, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

A school spokesperson said the campus was closed as a precaution to outside visitors. Afternoon dismissal will not be impacted, the official added.