Hillsborough County driver thanks deputy with note and donation after traffic warning

The driver wrote a thank you letter to the deputy for the speed warning; says now she's "more mindful."

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement officers spend their days making sure you are safe. And while getting pulled over for speeding can get frustrating, for one driver, it was a reality check.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared some good news Sunday on Facebook with this post.

It says: On February 15, 2021, Motor Unit Deputy Kevin Baker initiated a traffic stop for a driver that was speeding. The driver was going 15MPH over the speed limit — the fine would have been $253.00. However, Deputy Baker issued the driver a warning based on her driving record.

Fast forward to April, the same driver from that traffic stop mailed a letter to District III for Deputy Baker. Inside was a check for $253.00 for Fallen Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli's memorial fund.

The card reads, "Just wanted to say thank you for the warning on Tarpon Ave. I am mindful. Coffee or donuts seemed inadequate, therefore, please accept this check for Officer Magli fund, from neighboring Pinellas County who died tragically serving."

To this citizen: thank you for this incredible gesture... not only have you put a big smile on the faces of #teamHCSO, but our brothers and sisters at Pinellas County Sheriff's Office as well.

Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli died February 17, when a suspected drunk driver crashed into him along East Lake Road.

Magli was trying to lay a tire-deflating device down on the roadway to stop the driver when he was struck.

The deputy leaves behind a wife, Stephanie, and two children, Madeline, age 5, 9-month-old Reagan.

