Community conversations on St. Pete Historic Gas Plant District Redevelopment: When and where?

Mayor Ken Welch announced in June that community meetings would be part of the redevelopment process of the Historic Gas Plant District.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first community conversation on the redevelopment of St. Pete's Historic Gas Plant District is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

These conversations come after St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch announced a request for proposals for the Tropicana Field site redevelopment, located in the historic district, at the end of June.

The initial RFP, or request for proposal, was canceled due to a change in the environment, leaders said. The economic downturn from COVID-19, the affordable housing crisis and a study that revealed deep-rooted structural racism impacting the lives of Black people in St. Pete prompted the push for a new proposal.

The 86-acre district was once home to a thriving Black neighborhood that was destroyed for new development, including Tropicana Field in the 1980s.

After years of promises from officials about jobs and community involvement, Welch wants to allow the public to give input on the new RFP.

“Equitable redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District must respond to current economic conditions, challenges and questions facing our St. Petersburg community. Public engagement is a key component in ensuring we are responding to residents’ needs,” Welch said in a press release.

What can be expected at these meetings?

Community members are welcome to participate in conversations surrounding redevelopment priorities "including but not limited to equitable economic opportunities, affordable and workforce housing, economic impact, jobs, sustainability, equity and community impact," the release read.

The input from the public will be used to inform the city administration's decisions as the new RFP for site redevelopment is created to be released in August, according to the release.

All meetings will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Here are the dates and locations for the upcoming meetings:

July 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete located in the Lakeview Shopping Center at 2333 34th St. S.

July 19 at the St. Petersburg College-Gibbs campus at 6605 5th Ave. N.

July 28 at USF St Pete at 140 7th Ave. S.

Community members should RSVP to the meetings here.

Those who are unable to attend the community conversations in person can provide input virtually here.