PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A woman and three children were hurt in a Pinellas Park hit-and-run crash.
Pinellas Park police said a 2006 Toyota Highlander crashed into the back of a car that was stopped in the middle of US 19.
The two people who were in the Highlander got out of the SUV and ran away, according to police.
The woman was 25 and the kids that were in the car with her were ages 12, 4 and 1. Police said they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
If anyone has any information about this crash, they should call the Pinellas Park Police Department.
