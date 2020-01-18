ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for a driver accused of stealing a Mercedes and hitting another car, killing its passenger.

St. Petersburg police say the hit-and-run crash happened around 10:14 a.m. Saturday near 9th Avenue South and 40th Street South. Officers say the stolen Mercedes hit a Chevrolet Malibu carrying two people.

The driver of the Malibu was seriously injured and his passenger, a 27-year-old woman, later died in the hospital, police say.

Officers said the intersection will be closed for several hours as police investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-893-7780.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter