ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and 38th Avenue North. Officers said one person was taken to the hospital.

The department says the person hit is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

February is Hit and Run Awareness Month. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles wants to remind drivers that under state law, a driver must stop immediately at the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury or death.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.

If you witness a hit and run crash, you can report it to the Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *347.

You can see an active list of unsolved hit-and-run cases by clicking here.

