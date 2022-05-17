Homicide detectives investigate body found in St. Pete garage

It was not immediately clear how the man died.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A dead man was found in a garage Tuesday, and detectives say they're treating the situation as a homicide.

St. Pete police were dispatched around 1:20 p.m. to a home on 38th Street North near 34th Avenue North. They were called for what a spokesperson described only as "a suspicious circumstance."

When they arrived, officers found an adult man's body inside the garage.

The man has not yet been publicly identified, nor have investigators given any indication how he might have died.

Authorities said more information would be released as it became available.