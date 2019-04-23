A St. Petersburg hospital admitted to sending invitations to an event celebrating cancer survivors to the parents of children who died from the disease years ago.

Bill and Holley Wade posted pictures of the invite from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital to their social media pages. Bill Wade posted on his Facebook page and Holley Wade on her Instagram. The couple’s son Daniel Frydrych died years ago of cancer.

“To have something so violently tossed in front of you and tear that scab off was very disheartening,” Holley Wade told 10News.

Daniel was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was 9 years old and received treatment at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. He died in 2006, just shy of his 12th birthday.

The letter invites families of survivors to the Tampa Bay Rays' Cancer Survivors Day game June 2 at Tropicana Field. Cancer survivors are allotted four tickets to the game, according to the hospital’s website.

Wade said she was shocked to receive the letter in the mail, "followed by nausea followed by tears. It's a difficult memory.”

Through a bereavement support group, the Wades know of 10 other families who received letters addressed to their deceased children.

Wade’s Facebook post reads:

“For the past several years I have heard stories of how our formerly beloved local All Children’s Hospital has been turned into nothing more than a corporate medical machine run by the out-of-towners at Johns Hopkins.

Recent stories in @TampaBayCom highlighted how deeply these problems run.

But this, this is just insensitive as f**k.

How many other parents of children that lost their battle with cancer, more than a decade ago, are getting invitations for their dead child to come to Cancer Survivor Day.

@AllChildrensHospital

@Rays #CancerSucks”

Holley Wade’s post was nearly identical to Bill’s.

“There are so many words that come to mind right now.....most shouldn’t be said out loud.” Holley Wade wrote.

Bill Wade posted two photos of himself later in the day donating blood. He said he was “still kinda upset about the BS from earlier. So I decided I should do something positive for the community.”

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital issued the following statement:

“We are very sorry to learn about this clerical error. Our staff are working to understand how this occurred. We have checks and rechecks in place to ensure something like this doesn’t happen, but our team is devastated to learn that our system failed in this case. We are reaching out personally to express our apologies and deep disappointment about this situation.”

Johns Hopkins said it reviewing the 1,600 invites sent for the Cancer Survivor Day event.

Another woman named Bonnie Fuller Woodworth commented on Bill Wade’s Facebook post that the same thing happened to her family.

“We received the same invite for our daughter who passed away. Yeah we’d love her to enjoy survivor day. I am devastated. 💔” Woodworth wrote.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.