Clearwater firefighters cut holes into roof to stop blaze

The fire was sparked by a lightning strike.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters cut holes into the roof of a Clearwater home to stop a fire caused by a lightning strike, according to a news release.

Fire crews were called to the area just after 3 p.m. near Palmetto Street and North Glenwood Avenue.

"The fire was contained to the attic area, but firefighters had to cut holes in

the roof and pull down parts of the ceiling to contain the blaze," city officials wrote in a statement.

The department posted a video to its Twitter page showing two firefighters drilling into the smoking roof.

Firefighters are having to cut through the roof to get to the fire in the attic at 616 N. Glenwood Ave. It’s believed the fire started with a lightning strike. pic.twitter.com/59SLKBO4XW — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) August 25, 2022

No one in the home was injured.