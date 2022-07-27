St. Pete home saved after early morning fire

No one was hurt.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A home in St. Petersburg was saved Wednesday after crews were able to stop the spread of an early morning fire, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a fire around 3 a.m. in the area of 50th Street North and Burlington Avenue North after reports of fire coming through the front bedroom windows.

"Crews were able to extinguish the fire in the room of origin before the fire spread to the rest of the house," St Petersburg Fire & Rescue said in a statement.