Officials: Rescue teams contained fire that burned down house on Treasure Island

The blaze, which generated a lot of smoke in the area, began Tuesday afternoon.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Fire rescue teams have contained a house fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon at a single-family home in Treasure Island, officials say.

In a statement, Treasure Island officials say firefighters answered reports of a fire at a house on 95th Avenue, shortly before 3:30 p.m. They found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said crews were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to neighboring houses and buildings. There are no injuries reported.

Multiple Pinellas County fire department and SunStar units reportedly responded to the house fire.