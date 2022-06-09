FHP: Hudson woman hit, killed by car while walking across highway lanes

The 36-year-old Hudson woman was walking across the travel lanes from the median, troopers reports.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 36-year-old woman is dead after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say she was hit by a car while walking across a highway early Thursday morning in Pinellas County.

At 3:35 a.m., a 73-year-old woman from Palm Harbor was driving her sedan northbound on U.S. 19 in the inside lane approaching Bilgore Grove Boulevard.

