FHP: Hudson woman hit, killed by car while walking across highway lanes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 36-year-old woman is dead after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say she was hit by a car while walking across a highway early Thursday morning in Pinellas County.
At 3:35 a.m., a 73-year-old woman from Palm Harbor was driving her sedan northbound on U.S. 19 in the inside lane approaching Bilgore Grove Boulevard.
At the same time, a 36-year-old Hudson woman was walking across the travel lanes from the median, FHP reports.
The woman walking entered the path of the car and was hit, troopers explain. She suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, while the agency says the driver didn't have any injuries.