Police: Human head found by jogger in St. Petersbrg

38th Avenue S near 31st Street S will be closed for the investigation, police say.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are investigating after a human head was found on the side of the road on 38th Avenue S between 31st and 34th streets south.

Police say the jogger called detectives around 7 a.m. after finding the remains near the intersection of 38th Avenue S and 31st Street S. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Police say 38th Avenue S will be closed to traffic for the investigation, so avoid the area if possible.

No further information about the age of the remains or how long the person has been dead.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

