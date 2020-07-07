Police: Human head found by jogger in St. Petersbrg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are investigating after a human head was found on the side of the road on 38th Avenue S between 31st and 34th streets south.
Police say the jogger called detectives around 7 a.m. after finding the remains near the intersection of 38th Avenue S and 31st Street S. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
Police say 38th Avenue S will be closed to traffic for the investigation, so avoid the area if possible.
No further information about the age of the remains or how long the person has been dead.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
- Coronavirus in Florida: State reports another 6,336 new cases, 48 more deaths
- Doctors rank which activities create the most risk for getting COVID-19
- Pasco County gentlemen's club catches on fire
- President Trump tweets out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope
- Everything to know about the new St. Pete Pier opening, including how to get a reservation
- Deadly amoeba that destroys brain infects person in Hillsborough County, health department warns
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter