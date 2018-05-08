4:45 p.m.-- Black Lives Matter protesters started marching from the church to the convenience store parking lot where Markeis McGlockton was shot.

4:30 p.m.-- People were being escorted away from the rally being held outside of the church. Protesters filled the street outside waiting to march to the start.

LIVE NOW | Hundreds of people rallying for Markeis McGlockton in #Clearwater outside the church where @TheRevAl is in attendance.



— 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) August 5, 2018

The March hasn't started and police are already escorting someone away from the protest.

4:00 p.m.--Democratic gubernatorial candidates Philip Levine and Chris King speak, talk about repealing or changing Florida's "stand your ground" law. Rev. Al Sharpton says he is there to raise awareness. President Trump was in Tampa speaking, right down the road and did not mention this at all when he was here.

Sharpton says he will work with attorney Crump to bring this national attention. "I will work with attorney Crump to make sure the nation knows about this. This is a disgrace."

"This case should not be tried in the parking lot of a convenience store or a gas station. This case should be tried in court," Sharpton said.

Sharpton: "The signal sent by not arresting him tells the next guy in the next parking lot that he can go and do the same thing."

.@TheRevAl: I thought what would happen with Trayvon would start a whole movement ... again we're here, and we're going to keep coming until we see some justice.



— 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) August 5, 2018

3:45 p.m.-- The St. John's Primitive Baptist Church in Clearwater was filled leading up to the rally for Markeis McGlockton.

3:25 p.m.—Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump arrived at St. John Primitive Baptist Church in Clearwater. Crump is representing Markeis McGlockton’s girlfriend, Brittany Jacobs.

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Big turnouts are expected for two rallies in Clearwater Sunday afternoon.

Civil rights leader The Rev. Al Sharpton is leading a rally for Markeis McGlockton, who was shot and killed during a dispute over a parking space last month. That event is at St. John's Primitive Baptist Church in Clearwater -- about a mile from the store where the shooting happened.

At the same time, there's a Black Lives Matter march for justice at the North Greenwood Rec Center, which is right across the street from where Rev. Sharpton's rally is being held.

They're both calling for justice in a case that's sparked a nationwide debate over Florida's controversial 'stand your ground' law.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office didn't arrest the man accused of killing him -- Michael Drejka -- citing Florida's 'stand your ground' law.

Since the shooting, protesters have gathered every weekend, calling for the state attorney's office to file charges.

McGlockton was killed on July 19 by Drejka just outside the Circle A convenience store.

McGlockton's girlfriend had parked in a parking spot for a disabled person, which appeared to make the 47-year-old Drejka angry.

All of it was captured on store surveillance video: McGlockton left the store and confronted Drejka, pushing him to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka shot him.

The case has made national headlines as law enforcement didn't immediately arrest Drejka, who told deputies he was fearful for his life.

"The law in the state of Florida today is that people have the right to stand their ground, and have a right to defend themselves when they believe they are in harm," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during an earlier press conference.

The case has been turned over to the state attorney's office.

