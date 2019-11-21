ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 275 are shut down because of a crash.

The crash happened near 38th Avenue South and mile marker 17, which is near the Pinellas Bayway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it's just getting on the scene and is working to figure out what happened. St. Petersburg police say a motorcycle was involved in the crash.

Police say they are also investigating an abandoned stolen car in the same area, so a spokesperson said this might be adding to traffic delays on the interstate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter