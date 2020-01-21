ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people were hurt when a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 275 sideswiped their SUV.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on southbound I-275 south of 54th Avenue South, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a car was heading north on I-275 in the southbound lanes when it swiped the side of the SUV driven by a 42-year-old Dunedin woman.

It's not known where the wrong-way driver came from, but they drove off after the crash, the FHP said. The description of what they were driving only is being described as a passenger car.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or 813-558-1800.

