ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The iconic record store Daddy Kool Records says after nine years at its current location at 666 Central Avenue in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, they are being forced to relocate because their new landlord tripled the rent.

“We pay more than $3,000 a month which is around $17 per square foot," said Manny Kool, the operator at Daddy Kool Records. "Now they are asking for $50 per square foot, which would be more than $9,000 a month. And, we can’t afford that."

He says raising rents is a common trend along parts of Central Avenue but says it’s forcing out small, local stores and welcoming larger chains that you can find anywhere else.

“We are not the first ones to deal with a triple rent increase and we won’t be the last," Kool explained. "I’ve had a lot of good friends who have had to move from where they were on Central Avenue or close all together after their landlords raised rent too high."

10News spoke to a few other local small businesses that echoed similar concerns.

Tricera Capital, based in Miami, owns the property Daddy Kool Records is in. Property records show the taxable value for the property soared from $737,000 in 2017 to $2.1 million in 2018. The Pinellas County Property Appraisers office says it spiked due to recent construction after a massive water main break in 2015.

“We would like to see the city of St. Petersburg be more aggressive in trying to help small, local businesses,” Kool said. “There are different initiatives and programs that are currently in other similar-sized cities that help local businesses. We would benefit greatly from that here in St. Pete.”

The city of St Petersburg says it can’t cap rent on the private property, but city leaders are proposing a new “Store Front Conservation Corridor Plan” to help retain local stores instead of large chains. It still needs to be passed by the city council, though, so the soonest it would be active would be in a few months.

Kool hopes the initiative works because losing local stores has a big impact on the community.

“When you lose a place like this, you lose a place that caters to many different demographics, all types of people shop here,” Kool said.

Daddy Kool Records is moving to 2430 Terminal Drive in the Warehouse Arts District on April 13.

