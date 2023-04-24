‘It has to stop’: Mother who lost son to St. Pete street racing crash has a warning for drivers

On Saturday night, St. Pete police arrested 48 people in a street racing bust.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The latest street racing bust Saturday night in St. Petersburg led to 48 arrests.

But the incident prompted Francis Simpson to relieve the night her son Ethan Martin was killed. Police said his father took him to an illegal street racing event in January, where a man on a motorcycle struck and killed him at more than 100 miles per hour.

Martin was 13 years old.

“I can't believe every morning that I wake up that he's not here anymore,” Simpson said.

Martin died not far from the latest bust over the weekend. Police officers blocked off an area between Dr. MLK Jr. Street North and Roosevelt Boulevard North, between the Howard Frankland and Gandy bridges.

Jail records show those arrested are mostly in their early 20s and as young as 18 years old.

Martin, who was in the eighth grade at Endeavor Academy, was an energetic boy, his mother said. He loved to be outdoors in nature or at the beach, especially going fishing with his family.

“To continue living, it’s been hard. Believe me,” Simpson said in tears.

Simpson warns the more the illegal street racing events continue, the more others will lose their lives from the dangers it poses.

It’s a few minutes of thrill racers catch, but Francis warns it can change someone’s life forever, as it did for her.

While Simpson said she doubts people will listen to her warnings, she still hopes no one will ever go through the grieving she goes through every day without Martin by her side.

“My son was a person,” Francis said. “We don’t want to lose another.”

Her son’s father Johnny Martin is facing a felony charge of child neglect and a violation for street racing as a spectator.

Two other men, Carlos Fernandez, the motorcycle driver, and Allan Boreland Jr., the owner of the motorcycle, 21, face multiple charges, including manslaughter and vehicular homicide, according to St. Pete police.