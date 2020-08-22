Sheriff's office investigating person's death in Indian Rocks Beach

There is no apparant threat to the public.

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — Detectives are trying to figure out what led up to a person's death.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office were called around 4:44 a.m. Saturday to a home in the area of 14th Avenue N. and Bay Pine Boulevard, where a person was found dead, according to a news release.

The identity of the person is not yet known nor how they died.

There is no threat to the public, deputies said.

