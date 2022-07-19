x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into guardrail

The 49-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Credit: Matthew - stock.adobe.com

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Monday after crashing into a guardrail at a high rate of speed, according to investigators.

Ferdinando Abbondante, 49, was taken to a hospital after the crash around 9 p.m. on the entrance ramp of the Park Boulevard Bridge, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Abbondante reached slower traffic as he rode onto the ramp. He passed a car on the left side but when merging back over, he crashed into the guardrail and was thrown from the bike.

The 49-year-old later died at the hospital.

It's believed speed was a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Largo preschool teacher accused of abusing 2-year-old