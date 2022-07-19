Motorcyclist dies after crashing into guardrail

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Monday after crashing into a guardrail at a high rate of speed, according to investigators.
Ferdinando Abbondante, 49, was taken to a hospital after the crash around 9 p.m. on the entrance ramp of the Park Boulevard Bridge, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say Abbondante reached slower traffic as he rode onto the ramp. He passed a car on the left side but when merging back over, he crashed into the guardrail and was thrown from the bike.
The 49-year-old later died at the hospital.
It's believed speed was a factor in the crash.
An investigation is ongoing.