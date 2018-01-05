INDIAN SHORES, Fla. -- An officer was forced to shoot at a suspect after they were hit by their car.

The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 19601 Gulf Blvd., according to Sgt. Spencer Gross. Police say the officer was hurt but not seriously.

The suspect, who was later arrested, was not injured.

PHOTO: Here’s a view from Sky10 of the vehicle the officer reportedly shot at after being hit. If you look closely you can see some bullet holes. @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/PylzcebbRl — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) May 1, 2018

Northbound and southbound Gulf Boulevard is closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

