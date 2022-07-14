Heads up! Emergency sirens to be heard Friday along Gulf coast

The test will be heard from North Indian Rocks Beach to Treasure Island and parts of Seminole.

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — There's no cause for alarm: Communities along the Gulf coast will be testing a new early warning siren system this week.

The test is scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, according to the town of Indian Shores' website. Officials say the siren will be heard from North Indian Rocks Beach to Treasure Island and parts of Seminole.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting yet another above-average hurricane season — the seventh consecutive year — heading into the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.