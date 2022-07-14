Heads up! Emergency sirens to be heard Friday along Gulf coast

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — There's no cause for alarm: Communities along the Gulf coast will be testing a new early warning siren system this week.
The test is scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, according to the town of Indian Shores' website. Officials say the siren will be heard from North Indian Rocks Beach to Treasure Island and parts of Seminole.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting yet another above-average hurricane season — the seventh consecutive year — heading into the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
NOAA, the government agency that oversees the NHC and other environmental-related entities, forecasts 14-21 named storms with winds of at least 39 mph, or tropical storm strength, this season. This is above the average of 14 named storms.