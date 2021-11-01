Police: Deliveryman struck, killed by load of construction materials

The accident happened at a St. Pete Home Depot, according to a press release.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an industrial accident that they say led to a deliveryman's death.

According to a press release, the man was delivering materials to an area Home Depot around 7:30 p.m. when a load of construction materials struck and killed him.

Police say he was not a store employee.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Home Depot for comment. This story will be updated once we hear back.

