Tarpon Springs, Fla. -- The death of Jordan Belliveau sparked outrage. One infuriating detail was that Jordan’s mother, Charisse Stinson who is accused of killing the 2-year-old child was pregnant at the time.

Stinson gave birth in late December.

As it turns out, Stinson was one of more than 12,000 pregnant inmates across the county, and one Tampa Bay organization has been helping women like Stinson for nearly twenty years.

Birth Behind Bars provides childbirth classes, parenting classes, doula services, labor support, and counseling for women all across the country. Headquartered in Tarpon Springs, founder Janice Banther has taken developed support programs in dozens of jails.

Although Birth Behind Bars did not work with Charisse Stinson, Banther says Stinson’s situation is not uncommon, and that’s why the organization’s mission is to help these “forgotten women” and the innocent lives they carry within.

