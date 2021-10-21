Southbound I-275 at Ulmerton Road to close overnight for sign work

FDOT says it's part of the overall Gateway Expressway project.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sign installation work for the Gateway Expressway project will force an overnight closure on southbound Interstate 275.

Drivers will have to leave the highway at Ulmerton Road (Exit 31), head west on Ulmerton toward Roosevelt Boulevard and reenter southbound I-275 on an entrance ramp, the Florida Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The detour runs from 11 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday.