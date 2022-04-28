Man who killed pregnant St. Pete teen a decade ago sentenced to 40 years in prison

Jacobee Flowers pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Morgan Martin, who was 17 years old and four months pregnant at the time.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Jacobee Flowers, the man who killed St. Petersburg teen Morgan Martin in 2012, was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison by a judge in Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Court.

Martin was 17 years old in 2012 when she disappeared from home. She was four months pregnant at the time and in a romantic relationship with Flowers.

On April 12, Flowers, who's now 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Back in 2016, he was indicted for Martin's murder.

Under the terms of the original plea deal, Flowers agreed to help to cooperate and direct law enforcement to Martin's body with the understanding of a 25-year prison sentence if he leads investigators to her. However, if her remains are not found, he could face up to 40 years, according to earlier court documents.

The search for Martin's body took St. Petersburg Police detectives to Pike County, Alabama, on April 4.

With the help of the Pike County Sheriff's Office and other Alabama law-enforcement authorities, an extensive search took place. However, authorities were unable to find her remains.

At the time, family members of the Florida teen said they were not surprised that her body did not turn up during a search in Alabama. Morgan's mother, Leah Martin, said Flowers can't be trusted. She doesn't believe her daughter's remains are in Alabama.