After 3 years of trying, photographer gets stunning Clearwater sunset

Clearly, the bird enjoyed the view, too!

CLEARWATER, Fla. — For the past three years, Tampa-based photographer Jean-Claude Ardila attempted to get that perfect -- perhaps quintessential? -- Florida shot.

He nailed it: the sun setting just perfectly nestled under Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach. But, as he says, it was made even better with a photobomb.

The first attempts of trying to take the picture, Ardila wrote on Facebook, it was cloudy or rainy.

"... but today after going back and forth everyday to the pier for a month, I was finally able to photograph the sun setting right in the middle of it," Ardila said. "On top of that a beautiful bird jumped in front of me to make the photo even better...and we both enjoyed the view."

Ardila told 10 Tampa Bay everything just came together for the photo.

"I wasn't much thinking but feeling in my heart that I was in the right time and in the right place -- and everything felt like going in slow motion in front of me," Ardila said. "I savored every second of the photos I took that afternoon."

Ardila can be found on Instagram @cameraexpeditions.

Jean Claude Photography In the last 3 years I attempted to take this photo under the Clearwa...

What other people are reading right now:

