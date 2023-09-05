x
Pinellas County

Clearwater police: Jeep unhitches from behind U-Haul, crashes on Courtney Campbell Causeway

The driver of the U-Haul didn't realize the Jeep was missing for 20 minutes, the police department explains.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A U-Haul driver had to make a quick U-turn over the weekend in Clearwater after they realized a Jeep they were hauling wasn't hitched to the back anymore. 

It was left on a busy Tampa Bay-area bridge instead, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

A Facebook post from the agency explains police were alerted of an overturned Jeep on the Courtney Campbell Causeway – but get this, there was no driver or passengers to be found.

Police say the SUV was being pulled behind a U-Haul truck, and the driver had no idea it came off the hitch and crashed on the bridge.

It reportedly took the driver 20 minutes to realize the Jeep was gone and return to the bridge.

The police department calls this situation "...something you don't see very often."

Here's something you don't see very often. We had this overturned Jeep over the weekend on the Courtney Campbell...

Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

