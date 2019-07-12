ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Investigators tracked down a man accused of uploading a sexually explicit photo of a young girl and arrested him.

Authorities discovered Jesse Millis-Dwyer, 25, molested the child, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The two are said to have known each other.

Police say he took a photo of the underage girl and uploaded it to a Russian photo-sharing site.

Authorities at Homeland Security, seeing the photo originated from a computer in St. Petersburg, contacted local police. Millis-Dwyer was interviewed at his address, where explicit child porn reportedly was found.

He faces several charges, including lewd and lascivious molestation, sexual battery on a child less than 12, 11 counts of possession of child pornography, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and the sale or distribution of child porn.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter