Jet ski crashes into boat; Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his jet ski crashed into a boat Saturday morning near the Dunedin Causeway, deputies say.

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies say the crash happened around 11:24 a.m.

According to deputies, the operator of a 28-foot Chaparral Bowrider was going eastbound alongside the Dunedin Causeway when he saw a Sea-Doo speeding toward the boat from the south to the north.

Deputies say the man believed the jet ski would go behind the boat as it got closer. According to a release, the man told deputies he became distracted from looking at the port side of the boat because of heavy water traffic.

That's when the jet ski collided with the back of the boat, "throwing" 43-year-old Jose Rivera-Reyes into the water.

Deputies say the boat operator immediately stopped the boat, helped get Rivera-Reyes out of the water and called 911.

The boat, along with the jet ski, made it to the closest boat ramp at 343 Causeway Boulevard in Dunedin.

Paramedics responded and took Rivera-Reyes to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.