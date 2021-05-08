Clearwater Police ask for help to find missing teen

Give police a call if you've seen her.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is sharing a couple of pictures in hopes a missing teen can be reunited with her family.

Jettica Nelson, 17, is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, according to police.

The agency did not share any additional information about where she might be going or other identifiable information.

Anyone with tips about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-562-4242.

