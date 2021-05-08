Clearwater Police ask for help to find missing teen

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is sharing a couple of pictures in hopes a missing teen can be reunited with her family.
Jettica Nelson, 17, is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, according to police.
The agency did not share any additional information about where she might be going or other identifiable information.
Anyone with tips about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-562-4242.
What other people are reading right now:
- You're vaccinated? Here's why you should still wear a mask
- League of Women Voters, Black Voters Matter sues all 67 counties over new election restrictions
- Gov. Ron DeSantis signs voting restrictions bill into law
- Study estimates there have been twice as many COVID deaths as reported
- Relief on the way for Florida’s hardest-hit restaurants
- Your ultimate Mother's Day gift guide
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter