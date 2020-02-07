Jimmy Buffett takes over St. Pete Twitter page to promote new Pier opening

The new St. Pete Pier just got a shout out from the king of Hawaiian shirts and the founder of Margaritaville.
Jimmy Buffett, the famous singer-songwriter of "Cheeseburger in Paradise" fame, took over the St. Pete Twitter account on Thursday to "say hello to my good friend Mayor Rick Kriseman" and "all you Parrot Heads in Pinellas County."
In the video, Buffett said he can't wait to get back to the area to check out the new Pier, which opens Monday to the public.
"Stay safe until we see you again," Buffett said. "Fins up, and have a happy Fourth of July!"
The city thanked Buffett and said it'll "save a Cheeseburger in PIERadise + a boat drink for you."
