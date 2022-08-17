Largo man sets home on fire after being evicted, police say

John Baglieri was charged with arson and burglary.

LARGO, Fla. — A 36-year-old man reportedly confessed to setting his home on fire early Tuesday morning after being evicted, according to the Largo Police Department.

John Baglieri was charged with arson and burglary after he was found in Pinellas Park by officers on Wednesday.

Police say the fire occurred at the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park. According to the news release, officers responded to the area around 2:30 a.m. to assist Largo Fire Rescue.

Police say while on the scene, responders learned that fire was "possibly started by a recently evicted resident." A state fire marshal and Largo Police detective responded to the scene to investigate.