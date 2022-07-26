x
Pinellas County

Johns Hopkins All Children's dog celebrates birthday with patients

The Labrador retriever is now 4 years old.
Credit: John Hopkins All Children's Hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Staff and patients at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital celebrated a friendly pet's birthday on Tuesday.

Brea, a yellow Labrador retriever, celebrated her fourth birthday at the hospital and was treated with "pup-cakes" and dog-themed activities, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital wrote in a news release. 

Staff created a photo booth for the dog and also sang happy birthday to Brea. 

The Labrador retriever is the hospital's first dog specifically stationed at the facility and helps motivate and inspire patients and staff. Brea also works with hospitalized children and patients with special needs as they go through their medical journey, the news release stated.

The dog is trained by Canine Companions, and the hospital says it receives philanthropic donations to support the Facility Dog program.

