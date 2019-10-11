MADEIRA BEACH, Fla — A couple is doing OK after the boat they were sleeping on smashed into the John's Pass Bridge overnight.

They said they anchored the boat before going to bed, but the strong winds and tide wound up pushing them out of the pass. They woke right as the boat drifted into the bridge.

"When I woke up I heard this smack, both of us were fast asleep," owner John Sorenson said. "I said, 'What the hell was that?' I quick get up, I look out the window and see that big concrete wall ... next to the window.

"I knew where we were right away."

The Coast Guard and Pinellas Fire Rescue helped get the couple off the boat.

They weren't hurt and say they'll be using an extra anchor in the future.

