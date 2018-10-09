The funeral for Jordan Belliveau has been scheduled from 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church in Clearwater.

A viewing is planned from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Carnegie-Dallas Funeral Home, which is located at 1479 S M.L.K. Jr Ave in Clearwater.

If you would like to donate to help cover expenses related to the funeral, you are encouraged to call Carnegie-Dallas Funeral Services directly at 727-330-7661.

Belliveau's mom is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and providing false information to a law enforcement agency during the investigation into the Largo 2-year-old's disappearance -- which sparked an Amber Alert.

His body was later found in a wooded area.

