LARGO, Fla. — "Jordan's Law," initially introduced by State Rep. Chris Latvala (R-Clearwater) is making its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis desk for his signature.

The bill passed unanimously – 113-0 Thursday afternoon in the Florida House and 40-0 earlier this month in the Florida Senate.

Last year, the bill designed to protect children from abuse did not make it through the Senate. Sources told 10Investigates at the time senators would not hear the bill because of “legal issues” in the way the bill was written.

But several lawmakers refused to give up.

State Representatives Chris Latvala, Ben Diamond, Jennifer Webb, state senators Darryl Rouson, Ed Hooper re-introduced Jordan’s Law for the 2020 legislative season.

The bill is set to accomplish the three following items to better protect children in the state’s child welfare system:

Reduce the caseload: The new law would slash caseloads from 30 to 15 per case manager.

The new law would slash caseloads from 30 to 15 per case manager. Better communication: Creating a system that cultivates shared data and information between law enforcement agencies and child welfare organizations is supposed to close the gap and streamline critical information about caregivers.

Creating a system that cultivates shared data and information between law enforcement agencies and child welfare organizations is supposed to close the gap and streamline critical information about caregivers. More training: Florida would become the first state to have mandatory brain injury education for all child welfare professionals.

Jordan Belliveau went missing in September 2018 and police issued an AMBER Alert. His body was later found in the woods.

Proscutors say his mother, Charisse Stinson, lied about his disappearance. She is facing first degree murder, aggravated child abuse and providing false information to a law enforcement agent during an investigation charges.

Her trial is currently set to start on Aug. 10, 2020.

Click here to read the bill.

RELATED: Thousands want new law passed a year after prosecutors say this toddler was murdered by his mom

RELATED: Florida lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'Jordan's Law' after Largo toddler's death

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter