Judge won't make decision on beach umbrella ban at Belleair Shore beach

BELLEAIR SHORE, Fla. — A circuit judge in Pinellas County said he will not be making a decision on the beach umbrella ban at Belleair Shore beach just yet, court records show.

Judge Keith Meyer told attorneys from both sides of the issue that he is not making a judgment at this time, citing there were conflicts in the records.

Attorney Joe Manzo and attorneys for the town of Belleair Shore met and said they don't see any conflicts and are unclear on why a decision was not yet made.

Manzo said both sides will be asking to delay the trial until they can figure out what the error is. Currently, the trial is on track to begin May 1.

The ongoing court battle stretches over more than two years since all umbrellas and temporary shade structures were banned on Belleair Shore beaches. In December 2022, the town of Belleair Shore changed its ordinance to allow umbrellas on the beach, with some restrictions.