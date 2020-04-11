Julie Ward Bujalski reelected as Dunedin’s mayor

She beat opponent and vice mayor Heather Gracy.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Julie Ward Bujalski was won reelection as Dunedin’s mayor with 55 percent of the vote.

She beat the sole challenger, vice mayor Heather Gracy, to keep her seat.

Bujalski, 54, was first elected mayor in 2014. Before that, she had served on Dunedin City Council since 2006. She’s a board member of Forward Pinellas/Pinellas Planning Council, a member of the Tourist Development Council and the mayor’s council chair in Pinellas County.

As mayor, she’s also a past liaison to the Toronto Blue Jays. The MLB franchise has spring training in Dunedin.

Through her years as mayor and in her reelection campaign, Bujalski has championed efforts to keep Dunedin more like a “village” than a big city. Her focus has been on capping the building heights, keeping local parking free, preserving green space and doing more to make Dunedin an affordable place to live.

A Dunedin native, Bujalski and her husband still live there and are lifetime members of the Dunedin Boat Club. They have one son, Tom, who is in school for sports management.

What other people are reading right now: