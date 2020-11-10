Police: Juvenile dies after being struck by car

Officers say the individual stepped into the roadway and into the path of the oncoming car.

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is investigating a crash that led to the death of a "juvenile" Saturday evening.

Officers say around 7:25 p.m. they responded to a crash between a car and a young person on East Bay Drive just west of Highland Avenue.

The individual was crossing northbound when he stepped into the roadway and into the path of the oncoming car, according to a release. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries.

Police say alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

