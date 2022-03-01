Off-duty Largo police K-9 bites 10-year-old in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — An off-duty Largo Police Department K-9 was accidentally released from his fenced-in yard, ran out and bit a 10-year-old child, according to law enforcement.
The Tarpon Springs Police Department said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The child was driven to a local hospital by his dad. First responders say the child is stable.
"Due to this being a Law Enforcement Officer's residence and Largo Police Canine no further information is being released at this time, by this department," a Tarpon Springs police spokesperson wrote in an email.
