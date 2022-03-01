x
Pinellas County

Off-duty Largo police K-9 bites 10-year-old in Tarpon Springs

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — An off-duty Largo Police Department K-9 was accidentally released from his fenced-in yard, ran out and bit a 10-year-old child, according to law enforcement.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The child was driven to a local hospital by his dad. First responders say the child is stable.

"Due to this being a Law Enforcement Officer's residence and Largo Police Canine no further information is being released at this time, by this department," a Tarpon Springs police spokesperson wrote in an email.

This incident comes just months after 10 Investigates' lengthy investigation into K-9 bites in the Tampa Bay region. In an episode of our YouTube series, "What's Brewing?", we revealed how K-9s across the country were not always letting go when they were told to do so. And, we revealed how K-9 bites were not being widely tracked by law enforcement leaders. Click here to read more or scroll down to watch our full investigation.

