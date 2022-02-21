Law enforcement to gather in honor of fallen K-9s at annual memorial service

The yearly service honors retired service dogs and the lives of brave animals that have passed.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Law enforcement officials from the Pinellas County area are gathering to honor service dogs at the 14th annual K-9 Memorial Service this Tuesday.

Clearwater Police Department police officers, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies and their K-9s will gather to honor retired service dogs and the lives of brave animals that have passed at 4 p.m. at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, a press release says.

Eighty dogs that have been buried at the Memory Gardens will be remembered in addition to a new dog being memorialized.

"We are extremely proud that we can offer this memorial service to the brave officers and loyal dogs who give so much to our community," Curlew Hills Memory Gardens President and CEO Keenan Knopke said in a statement.

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor is one of Florida's only pet cemeteries. The company is proud to donate burial plots for service animals and their handlers would otherwise have to pay for them out of pocket.