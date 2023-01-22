Harris in Tallahassee, protests across Florida 50 years after Roe v. Wade

Protesters gathered once again in St. Petersburg one day after anti-abortion rights activists rallied for the annual March For Life.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in Tallahassee Sunday to mark 50 years since Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court overturned the decision last year sparking protests across the country, including another in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

Protesters pushed back against the possibility of Florida passing more restrictive abortion legislation after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week ban for most abortions into law without the exception of rape or incest.

"It's an example of how people are willing to come out on a random Sunday and say we want abortion rights," Amy Weintraub of Progress Florida said. "And to send a message to Ron DeSantis."

Harris spoke to a crowd of 1,500 people at the state's capital against efforts by the GOP to add more prohibitions.

"Can we truly be free if so-called leaders claim to be quote, I quote, on the vanguard of freedom while they dare to restrict the rights of the American people and attack the very foundations of freedom?” Harris said to the crowd.

10 Tampa Bay Political Analyst Dr. Lars Hafner said the vice president aimed to put a spotlight on Florida.

With now a supermajority Republican Legislature in the state, Hafner said more abortion restrictions to the current law are likely, but to what extent will depend on the governor.

DeSantis has not announced a run for the White House despite more speculation, but Hafner said he believes abortion could be a key issue among swing states and independents if he chooses to.

"He's got to tread this issue very, very lightly," Hafner said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, anti-abortion rights activists took part in the annual March For Life rally in St. Petersburg and nationwide vowing that the fight isn't over.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, activists are urging lawmakers to preserve the newly-passed legislation and in other cases, add more restrictions to existing laws.