Mayor-elect Ken Welch adopts 'Sunshine' as soon-to-be first dog of St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg is about to get a new 'First Pup!'
Mayor-elect Ken Welch and his family visited Friends of Strays Animal Shelter this week and adopted a puppy.
The shelter says the three-month-old puppy was named Sunshine, chosen via a poll by Welch's supporters.
"So, after a lot of planning, we expanded our family yesterday. Please welcome Sunni, our adopted puppy from @friendsofstrays and the new First Pup of @StPeteFL! She’s such a sweetie…. Adopt from a local shelter today and expand your #FureverFamily too! #WeAreStPete," Welch tweeted Friday.
Sunshine, or "Sunni," will be St. Pete's new First Dog when Welch is inaugurated on Jan. 6 as the city's first Black mayor.
Welch tells the shelter he plans to bring Sunni to work at City Hall.
"Sunni will be a great representative of St. Petersburg, one of the most dog-friendly cities in the entire country," Friends of Strays said.
Friends of Strays says it is St. Petersburg's oldest no-kill animal shelter. For more information on the shelter, click here.