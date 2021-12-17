x
Pinellas County

Mayor-elect Ken Welch adopts 'Sunshine' as soon-to-be first dog of St. Pete

Welch tells the shelter that 'Sunni' will be going with him to City Hall.
Credit: Friends of Strays Animal Shelter

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg is about to get a new 'First Pup!'

Mayor-elect Ken Welch and his family visited Friends of Strays Animal Shelter this week and adopted a puppy.

The shelter says the three-month-old puppy was named Sunshine, chosen via a poll by Welch's supporters. 

"So, after a lot of planning, we expanded our family yesterday. Please welcome Sunni, our adopted puppy from @friendsofstrays and the new First Pup of @StPeteFL! She’s such a sweetie…. Adopt from a local shelter today and expand your #FureverFamily too! #WeAreStPete," Welch tweeted Friday.

Sunshine, or "Sunni," will be St. Pete's new First Dog when Welch is inaugurated on Jan. 6 as the city's first Black mayor. 

Welch tells the shelter he plans to bring Sunni to work at City Hall. 

"Sunni will be a great representative of St. Petersburg, one of the most dog-friendly cities in the entire country," Friends of Strays said.

Friends of Strays says it is St. Petersburg's oldest no-kill animal shelter. For more information on the shelter, click here.

