ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The public is welcome to attend the funeral of fallen Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Kevin Levi.

It is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg, located at 1900 Gandy Blvd. N. Capacity is 2,000 people, so a large gathering is possible to honor Levi's life.

Levi, 42, died by suicide on Jan. 28, 2020.

"He was our protector. And he was your protector too," Levi's wife, Lauren, said in an earlier interview.

She said her husband had been fighting depression and PTSD several months prior. Kevin Levi loved her, their dogs and family, she recalled.

"You see, when Kevin was little he wanted to be Superman. But, since that job was taken, he became a cop," Lauren Levi said.

RELATED: Her husband was a sheriff's deputy who died by suicide. Now, she's speaking out.

Because Levi died by suicide, his wife said the family is not eligible for a line of duty death. The sheriff's office said it "will provide the appropriate recognition at his services" and give compensation through insurance policies and other payouts.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to assist in expenses.

If you have suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And, there is help available. Contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

RELATED: Considering suicide or know someone who is? There is help

RELATED: 'It's OK not to be OK.' Sheriff creates team to help employees cope with mental health

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter