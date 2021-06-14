Driver wanted for running over kitten with truck, Tarpon Springs police say

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Witnesses told police they saw a driver throw a small yellow kitten from their truck and run it over.
Whoever the driver is, they are wanted for animal cruelty, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.
It happened at the intersection of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and S. Levis Avenue, police said. Upon arrival, officers learned the animal had died from its injuries.
Anyone who might have seen what happened is asked to give the police a call. It's believed the driver was in a blue, older model pick-up truck with a ladder rack and black and yellow totes hanging from it.
People can give Detective Lara Scarpati a call at 727-938-2849 with any information.
What other people are reading right now:
- How to explain Pride Month to your kids
- Riverview man accused of killing girlfriend, daughter set to represent himself in court starting Monday
- Carnival Cruises to resume sailing from Florida in July
- Lightning fans maintain energy after loss against Islanders
- Saharan dust cloud to make for some spectacular Florida sunrises, sunsets
- Pinellas County issues health warning for red tide blooms along beaches
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter