Driver wanted for running over kitten with truck, Tarpon Springs police say

The animal died from its injuries.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Witnesses told police they saw a driver throw a small yellow kitten from their truck and run it over.

Whoever the driver is, they are wanted for animal cruelty, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

It happened at the intersection of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and S. Levis Avenue, police said. Upon arrival, officers learned the animal had died from its injuries.

Anyone who might have seen what happened is asked to give the police a call. It's believed the driver was in a blue, older model pick-up truck with a ladder rack and black and yellow totes hanging from it.

People can give Detective Lara Scarpati a call at 727-938-2849 with any information.