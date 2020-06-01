ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — City of St. Petersburg employees will now get eight weeks of paid parental leave, Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Monday.

Kriseman said the new policy increases paid parental leave from six to eight weeks for new parents.

"More work/life balance is good for the child, the parents, and us as employers," Kriseman said in a tweet.

In the memo to all city employees, Kriseman said the paid parental leave applies to every employee "who experiences the birth, adoption, or foster care placement of a child." The policy takes effect Jan. 15.

The move follows an announcement last month that all federal workers will get 12 weeks of paid parental leave as part of a "breakthrough" deal in Congress.

