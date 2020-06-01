ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — City of St. Petersburg employees will now get eight weeks of paid parental leave, Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Monday.
Kriseman said the new policy increases paid parental leave from six to eight weeks for new parents.
"More work/life balance is good for the child, the parents, and us as employers," Kriseman said in a tweet.
In the memo to all city employees, Kriseman said the paid parental leave applies to every employee "who experiences the birth, adoption, or foster care placement of a child." The policy takes effect Jan. 15.
The move follows an announcement last month that all federal workers will get 12 weeks of paid parental leave as part of a "breakthrough" deal in Congress.
RELATED: President Trump gives the troops a big raise
RELATED: Bill that would give Florida workers 3 months paid family leave – isn't really paid
RELATED: Fed workers to get 12 weeks of paid parental leave after 'breakthrough' deal in Congress
What other people are reading right now:
- Fire reignites at Downtown Tampa restaurant
- Parrot screams 'Let me out!' Florida deputies respond to 911 call -- and everyone laughs
- President Trump defends striking cultural sites in Iran
- New Space Force to oversee 1st rocket launch, Florida's 1st of 2020
- American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
- Florida man wakes up to find another man sucking on his toes
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter